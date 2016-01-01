Dr. Shahrzad Tabibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahrzad Tabibi, MD
Dr. Shahrzad Tabibi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Sangeeth Shanbhag MD PC2520 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-9793
Del Sol Medical Center10301 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 595-9000
Physician and Midwife Collaborative Practice PC4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 902, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 370-4300
The Physician and Midwife Collaborative Practice2616 Sherwood Hall Ln Ste 208, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-6900
- Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
About Dr. Shahrzad Tabibi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861591927
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Dr. Tabibi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabibi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabibi.
