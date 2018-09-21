Dr. Shahwali Arezo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arezo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahwali Arezo, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahwali Arezo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 457 McLaws Cir Ste 2, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 221-0750
Riverside Gastroenterology Specialists120 Kings Way, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 221-0750
Riverside Walter Reed Hospital7519 Hospital Dr, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 693-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arezo listens to all of my concerns, treats me like a person and not a number, genuinely cares about my well-being, and is very thorough with his explanations about my health problems. He has performed two procedures on me and everything went smoothly.
About Dr. Shahwali Arezo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215975370
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
