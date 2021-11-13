Overview

Dr. Shahzad Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lehi, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Riverton Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Endocrinology Center of Utah - Lehi in Lehi, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.