Dr. Shahzad Hashmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahzad Hashmi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital and Upson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hashmi works at
Locations
Salveo Integrative Health311 Gwinnett Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 910-9196
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
- Upson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and very helpful
About Dr. Shahzad Hashmi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Fellowship
- Howard University Hosp
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
