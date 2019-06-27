Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Locations
Claremont Village Alp1160 Teller Ave, Bronx, NY 10456 Directions (718) 299-7295
Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing612 Allerton Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 299-7295
Bronx Center for Rehabilitation & Health Care1010 Underhill Ave, Bronx, NY 10472 Directions (718) 299-7295
Williamsbridge Center for Rehabilitation and Nrsg1540 Tomlinson Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 299-7295
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Iqbal is the best gastroenteroloist I have ever been too. Besides being the best Dr. in his field, his bedside manner is wonderful. He is very caring, kind and you fell so comfortable in his decisions on how to treat you. I did recommend to my Family and friends and they all agree....
About Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Panjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.