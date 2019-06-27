Overview

Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Iqbal works at Claremont Village Alp in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.