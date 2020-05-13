Overview of Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD

Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Raza works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.