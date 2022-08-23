Dr. Shadmany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahzad Shadmany, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shahzad Shadmany, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Endocrine Associates217 S 63rd St Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-8088
- 2 21 W 7th St Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 981-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
I have seen Dr. Shadmany for about 5 years he helped with a parathyroid issue. Did a great job and the follow up since the surgery has been good.
About Dr. Shahzad Shadmany, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER
