Dr. Shahzad Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Sheikh works at AnMed Gastroenterology in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.