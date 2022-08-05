Dr. Shahzad Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahzad Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahzad Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Locations
AnMed Gastroenterology2000 E Greenville St Ste 2900, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 224-1692Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Upstate Gastroenterology1922 McConnell Springs Rd Ste A, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-6050Monday6:30am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sheikh’s for more than 20 years. He is thorough, knowledgeable, approachable, always answers questions, and just all around an excellent doctor. He is straight forward and not without a sense of humor. If you are looking for someone who can treat you with knowledge, experience, and compassion, this is where you want to be.
About Dr. Shahzad Sheikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023009644
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- St Georges U
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
