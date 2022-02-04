Overview of Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD

Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Siddique works at Office in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.