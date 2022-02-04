Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD
Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Siddique's Office Locations
Office3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Hematology / Oncology6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddique?
Dr. Siddique is my hematologist. My issue is blood clotting, which is treated with Xarelto, a blood thinner. Dr. Siddique has watched over my condition now for 5 years. He is very pleasant gentleman. He has always been cooperative and a willing listener to my concerns and questions.
About Dr. Shahzad Siddique, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- Male
- 1912171034
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University- Lombardi Cancer Center- Washington D.C.|Georgetown University-Lombardi Cancer Center-Washington D.C.
- Georgetown University- Washington D.C.|Georgetown University-Washington D.C.
- Georgetown University
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Siddique using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Siddique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddique speaks Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.