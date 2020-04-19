Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahzad Zafar, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahzad Zafar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Stamford Health Medical Group - Colon and Rectal Surgery29 Hospital Plz Ste 604, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 323-8989
Gastroenterology Hepatology Assoc.32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7300
Wilton Surgery Center LLC195 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 563-9470
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In March of 2020, Dr. Zafar performed a complicated surgery on my colon, which resulted in very succesful results. Before the surgery, Dr. Zafar took his time explaining my condition and all possible alternatives for treatment in great detail. After surgery, he was diligent in checking into my successful recovery. I absolutely recommend him on the basis on his professionalism and knowledge in his fields.
About Dr. Shahzad Zafar, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780793711
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
