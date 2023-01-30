Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pri-Paz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Pri-Paz works at
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pri-Paz?
I just had my first visit with Dr. Pri-Paz and he was great! He was so thorough and took his time explaining everything to me. He even explained tests and such that will be done further down the line in my pregnancy. One thing I loved about Dr. Pri-Paz was that he didn’t bring up over and over again that my pregnancy is considered high risk. He didn’t decide beforehand that because I’m considered high risk that I have to have a C-Section. He was awesome and I feel absolutely comfortable being in his care for my husband and my first child. So far, so great!
About Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1831306877
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pri-Paz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pri-Paz accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pri-Paz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pri-Paz works at
Dr. Pri-Paz has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pri-Paz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Pri-Paz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pri-Paz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pri-Paz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pri-Paz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.