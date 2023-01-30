See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.6 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Pri-Paz works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
C-Section
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
C-Section

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pri-Paz?

    Jan 30, 2023
    I just had my first visit with Dr. Pri-Paz and he was great! He was so thorough and took his time explaining everything to me. He even explained tests and such that will be done further down the line in my pregnancy. One thing I loved about Dr. Pri-Paz was that he didn’t bring up over and over again that my pregnancy is considered high risk. He didn’t decide beforehand that because I’m considered high risk that I have to have a C-Section. He was awesome and I feel absolutely comfortable being in his care for my husband and my first child. So far, so great!
    MAF — Jan 30, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pri-Paz to family and friends

    Dr. Pri-Paz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pri-Paz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD.

    About Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831306877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pri-Paz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pri-Paz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pri-Paz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pri-Paz works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pri-Paz’s profile.

    Dr. Pri-Paz has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pri-Paz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Pri-Paz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pri-Paz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pri-Paz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pri-Paz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shai Pri-Paz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.