Dr. Shai Rozen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shai Rozen, MD

Dr. Shai Rozen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Rozen works at Shai M. Rozen, M.D., F.A.C.S. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rozen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shai M. Rozen, M.D., F.A.C.S.
    1801 Inwood Rd Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Excision of Skin Lesion
Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Surgery
Excision of Skin Lesion
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Shai Rozen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811034549
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shai Rozen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rozen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rozen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rozen works at Shai M. Rozen, M.D., F.A.C.S. in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rozen’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

