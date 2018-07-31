Dr. Shai Rozen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shai Rozen, MD
Overview of Dr. Shai Rozen, MD
Dr. Shai Rozen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Rozen's Office Locations
Shai M. Rozen, M.D., F.A.C.S.1801 Inwood Rd Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2353
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rozen is a great plastic surgeon for DIEP FLAP Reconstruction. He is very professional -yet very easy to get to know. He told me when I started this journey of reconstruction before bilateral mastectomies due to a 2nd diagnosis in 10 yrs, that he felt pretty confident he would be able to give me pleasing results -even on my previously radiated breast. And he was right. Every time I have an appointment, I walk in/out with a smile. He & staff make me feel so confortable! Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Shai Rozen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rozen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rozen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.