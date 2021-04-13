Dr. Shaida Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaida Khan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaida Khan, DO
Dr. Shaida Khan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Neurology Clinic-general Neurology At James W. Aston5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 8, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited what are regarded as the best neuromuscular specialists in my city, state, region and country. Dr. Khan is the cream of the crop. You will not find a doctor who has better bedside manner, attentive listening skills, knowledge and acumen. She will look you in the eyes and digest what is being said, before offering her assessment, which is the perfect blend of groundedness, confidence and feminine grace. She is up to date on the latest medical trends, and is willing to think outside the box to explore patient solutions, when most other medical professionals prefer to kick the can down the road to someone else. She truly cares about her patients. I recall after our first consult, I got a call at 5 pm. It was Dr. Khan on her cell phone, who had been thinking about my case after my appointment ended, while on her drive home. What doctor does that?! I'm telling you ... it brought me to tears that she was willing to advocate for me when no one else would. The. Best.
About Dr. Shaida Khan, DO
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
