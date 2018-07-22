Overview of Dr. Shaik Ubaid, MD

Dr. Shaik Ubaid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital.



Dr. Ubaid works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley in Cortlandt Manor, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.