Overview of Dr. Shaikh Ali, MD

Dr. Shaikh Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Ali works at Shaikh A. Ali, MD in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.