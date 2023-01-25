Dr. Shaikh Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaikh Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaikh Ali, MD
Dr. Shaikh Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Shaikh A. Ali, MD455 School St Ste 27, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4336MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Dr. Ali has done an amazing job getting my lifestyle under control. He is very concerned about me losing weight and helping me keep my Lupus pain at bay. You are an incredible doctor and knowing a lot about Lupus SLE educated me as well. I don't know where I would be if it wasn't for Dr. Ali. He always makes sure I get what I need to make me comfortable in my situation, I thank Dr.Ali and his staff for all they do for me. I don't want to change doctors and will recommend family and friends to the best Rheumatologist in the Northwest area of Houston.
About Dr. Shaikh Ali, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1629026273
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University of Illinois - College of Medicine
- Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
