Dr. Hoque has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD
Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashua, NH.
Dr. Hoque's Office Locations
Southern Nh Nephrology and Hypertension38 Tyler St Ste 2, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-5377
- 2 1 Action Blvd, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 421-9724
- 3 14 Tsienneto Rd Ste 200A, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 537-1300
Lowell General Hospital295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 937-6499
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see him after referral from another nephrologist in Boston. Was very impressed by his knowledge and skills. Glad to have found such great doctor in our local area. Hope he stays here long!
About Dr. Shaikh Hoque, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
Dr. Hoque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoque has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoque. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.