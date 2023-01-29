Overview

Dr. Shail Govani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Govani works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Columbus, OH with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.