Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shail Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shail Sheth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College at Gujarat University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Greene County General Hospital, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Sheth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Health3903 S 7th St Ste 2F, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 234-5400
- 2 116 Millburn Ave Ste 102, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 376-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Greene County General Hospital
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheth?
Dr. Sheth is a compassionate, thorough physician. He has excellent communication skills and is highly knowledgeable. He takes time during your visit to really get to know you and your symptoms. Your concerns are his concerns. Highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Shail Sheth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1538578018
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University | Saint Michael?s Medical Center | New York Medical College
- Saint Michael?s Medical Center
- Seton Hall University School of Health and Medical Sciences | Saint Michael?s Medical Center
- Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College at Gujarat University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth works at
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheth speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.