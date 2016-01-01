Dr. Shaila Bokkala-Pinninti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaila Bokkala-Pinninti, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ.
Woodbury Neurology At Underwood17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 204, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 853-1586
Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill700 Mullica Hill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 994-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- English
- 1487816344
- Neurology
Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bokkala-Pinninti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.