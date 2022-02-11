Dr. Shaila Chauhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaila Chauhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaila Chauhan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Chauhan works at
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chauhan?
Great doctor!
About Dr. Shaila Chauhan, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306921283
Education & Certifications
- Salem Hospital
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chauhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauhan works at
Dr. Chauhan speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.