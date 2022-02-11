See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Shaila Chauhan, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shaila Chauhan, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Chauhan works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605
(508) 334-6255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Infertility Evaluation
Endometriosis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Infertility Evaluation
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Great doctor!
    — Feb 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shaila Chauhan, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1306921283
    Education & Certifications

    • Salem Hospital
    • GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaila Chauhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chauhan works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Chauhan’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

