Dr. Shaila Gala, MD
Dr. Shaila Gala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Gala's Office Locations
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Can I just say first that Dr Gala is LOVELY! Her demeanor is warm and kind. A friend of mine recommended Dr Gala, and I am so very pleased. She came in prepared and knowledgeable of my history, symptoms, previous labs, etc., and it was very apparent that she spent the time to understand the entirety of my records. My concerns were approached with compassion, and something about her is simply comforting. She was very thorough. She explained many possible causes for different symptoms, and what her plan of action was to identify such and why. All in all, I am very pleased with my experience with her and look forward to future visits, despite the circumstances.
About Dr. Shaila Gala, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gala has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.