Dr. Shaila Patel is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Renaissance Women's Group12201 Renfert Way Ste 225, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-4374Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
By far one of the most kind and gentle physicians I’ve ever met! She is wonderfully skilled and has great bedside manner. She helped me through my first pregnancy, post CS recovery, and PPD. She took her time to make sure I felt heard and my concerns addressed.
About Dr. Shaila Patel
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dell Medical School - The University of Texas at Austin
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
