Overview

Dr. Shailaja Behara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hospital



Dr. Behara works at Regional Digestive Consultants PA in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Mallory-Weiss Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.