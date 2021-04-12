Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shailee Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Shailee Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Margate, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Locations
Glick Skin Institute3275 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-3664
Minars Dermatology4060 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-7512Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:30pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (407) 733-7742Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sol Wellness and Psychiatry LLC12177 Nw 69th Ct, Parkland, FL 33076 Directions (407) 733-7742
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was called to come in just in about 10 minutes after I filled out the forms. Dr.Patel was very professional, friendly and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Shailee Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1245610138
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.