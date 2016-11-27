Overview

Dr. Shailee Viroja, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Viroja works at Oak Street Health Parkside in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

