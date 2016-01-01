Dr. Shailendra Chauhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailendra Chauhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shailendra Chauhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Pancreatitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1025 Morehead Medical Dr Fl 3, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-4593
- 2 1225 Harding Pl, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shailendra Chauhan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164487286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
