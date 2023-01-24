Dr. Shailendra Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailendra Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shailendra Kapoor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Thanjavur Med College.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Sandy Springs Medical Office1100 Lake Hearn Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 845-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapoor?
Dr. Kapoor is a very caring, communicative and respond quickly to questions and concerns. He is a unique Doctor ?????. He deserves a 6 star recommendation. Thanks Doctor for all your wonderful help .
About Dr. Shailendra Kapoor, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1184894859
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Thanjavur Med College
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.