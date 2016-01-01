Dr. Shailendra Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailendra Singh, MD
Dr. Shailendra Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Charleston Gastroenterology Associates3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 509, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 342-0821
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-3322
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
