Overview

Dr. Shailesh Bajaj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Sarojini Najdu Medical College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Agra and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Bajaj works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.