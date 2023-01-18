Overview of Dr. Shailesh Malla, MD

Dr. Shailesh Malla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Malla works at Piedmont Hospital in Marietta, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.