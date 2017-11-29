Overview of Dr. Shailesh Rajguru, DO

Dr. Shailesh Rajguru, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Rajguru works at Bond Clinic in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.