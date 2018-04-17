Dr. Shailesh Vora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailesh Vora, MD
Overview of Dr. Shailesh Vora, MD
Dr. Shailesh Vora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vora's Office Locations
Fort Worth Office6800 Harris Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 292-0088
Lakeside Life Center4100 Fairway Dr Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 221-1741
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Vora!! Excellent provider!!
About Dr. Shailesh Vora, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1902878473
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Psychiatry, Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.