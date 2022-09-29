Overview

Dr. Shaili Felton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Felton works at Memphis Place Mall in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.