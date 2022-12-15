Dr. Shailja Kaul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailja Kaul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shailja Kaul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Meerut University, India and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Endocrinology Specialists of Bucks LLC174 Middletown Blvd Ste 304, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-2359
Advance Pulmonary & Sleep Care308 Floral Vale Blvd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (267) 205-0019
LMA Endocrinology Associates740 Marne Hwy Ste 206, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 234-0645
- St. Mary Medical Center
She was very thorough and appointment wasn’t rushed. I have a life threatening disorder and she answered all questions. I feel very comfortable with her as my doctor.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1780841270
- Hershey Med Ctr/Penn State U|Hershey Medical Center, Penn State University, PA
- Temple University Hospital|Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI|University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa
- Meerut University, India
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.