Overview

Dr. Shailja Kaul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Meerut University, India and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kaul works at NEVYAS EYE ASSOCIATES in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA and Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.