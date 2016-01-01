Dr. Shailja Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shailja Shah, MD
Dr. Shailja Shah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from Smt. Nhl Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 437-5521
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1487912044
Education & Certifications
- Smt. Nhl Municipal Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
