Dr. Shaily Jain, MD

Psychiatry
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shaily Jain, MD

Dr. Shaily Jain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal.

Dr. Jain works at Mojave Mental Health in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mojave Mental Health
    4000 E Charleston Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 596-6960
  2. 2
    Cairn Center
    3615 W CHARLESTON BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 508-9461

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 21, 2020
Dr. Jain is easy to work with. Very understanding and gives a good perspective on life.
— Apr 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Shaily Jain, MD
About Dr. Shaily Jain, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568542934
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mood Disorders and Advanced Psychotherapy and Research
Fellowship
Internship
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Internship
Medical Education
  • Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shaily Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jain works at Mojave Mental Health in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

