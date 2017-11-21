Dr. Shain Cuber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shain Cuber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Andrew Jacono MD Pllc440 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-4646
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
Dr. Cuber was very thorough in explaining my procedure. He gave an excellent overview of what to expect and I'm very happy with my results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992822126
- Univ Tx Med Branch
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Cuber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.