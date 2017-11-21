See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Shain Cuber, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shain Cuber, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shain Cuber, MD

Dr. Shain Cuber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Cuber works at The New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
4.5 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
4.9 (97)
View Profile
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
4.8 (270)
View Profile

Dr. Cuber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Jacono MD Pllc
    440 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-4646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cuber?

    Nov 21, 2017
    Dr. Cuber was very thorough in explaining my procedure. He gave an excellent overview of what to expect and I'm very happy with my results.
    Tinton Falls — Nov 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shain Cuber, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shain Cuber, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cuber to family and friends

    Dr. Cuber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cuber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shain Cuber, MD.

    About Dr. Shain Cuber, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992822126
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Tx Med Branch
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shain Cuber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cuber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cuber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cuber works at The New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cuber’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shain Cuber, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.