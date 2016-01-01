Overview of Dr. Shaista Alam, MD

Dr. Shaista Alam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Alam works at Stroke Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.