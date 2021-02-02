Dr. Shaista Faruqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faruqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaista Faruqui, MD
Dr. Shaista Faruqui, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
Faruqui Medical Corporation5320 Dijon Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-2161
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faruqui was so compassionate and very caring. Her expertise in oncology was phenomenal. She took her time and talk to me and my family. She explained everything to us. Her staff was some of the sweetest people also. Always courteous and nice. My treatments there went so well. She has a very comfortable infusion room. One of the best decisions I ever made was choosing her as my doctor. I always thank my aunt for telling me about Dr. Faruqui.
- Oncology
- English, Panjabi
- 1861489783
- Holy Name Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Faruqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faruqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faruqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faruqui has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faruqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faruqui speaks Panjabi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Faruqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faruqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faruqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faruqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.