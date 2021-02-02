Overview of Dr. Shaista Faruqui, MD

Dr. Shaista Faruqui, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Faruqui works at Faruqui Medical Corporation in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.