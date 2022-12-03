Dr. Shaiva Ginoya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaiva Ginoya, DO
Overview of Dr. Shaiva Ginoya, DO
Dr. Shaiva Ginoya, DO is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Ginoya works at
Dr. Ginoya's Office Locations
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8244
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-8244
SHMG Pulmonary - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd Fl 1, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 494-5820
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was great, very on top of the reason why I was there..
About Dr. Shaiva Ginoya, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1376924647
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginoya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginoya.
