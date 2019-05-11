Overview

Dr. Shaival Kapadia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from U Of Va and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Kapadia works at Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.