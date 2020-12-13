Overview

Dr. Shaji Kazi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Kazi works at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.