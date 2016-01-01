Dr. Shajitha Melethil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melethil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shajitha Melethil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shajitha Melethil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shajitha Melethil, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melethil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melethil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
