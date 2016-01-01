Dr. Shajiuddin Mohammed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shajiuddin Mohammed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shajiuddin Mohammed, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Ormc707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (347) 668-7972Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Counseling Services at Garnet Health Medical Center75 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 333-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Mohammed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.