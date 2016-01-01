See All General Dentists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Shakasha Scruggs-Williams, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shakasha Scruggs-Williams, DDS

Dentistry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Shakasha Scruggs-Williams, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Scruggs-Williams works at Practice in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Brittingham, DMD
Dr. Michael Brittingham, DMD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ruth D'Arco, DDS
Dr. Ruth D'Arco, DDS
5.0 (51)
View Profile
Dr. Golnaz Emami, DMD
Dr. Golnaz Emami, DMD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Scruggs-Williams?

Photo: Dr. Shakasha Scruggs-Williams, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shakasha Scruggs-Williams, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scruggs-Williams to family and friends

Dr. Scruggs-Williams' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Scruggs-Williams

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shakasha Scruggs-Williams, DDS.

About Dr. Shakasha Scruggs-Williams, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508114323
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shakasha Scruggs-Williams, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scruggs-Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Scruggs-Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scruggs-Williams works at Practice in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Scruggs-Williams’s profile.

Dr. Scruggs-Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scruggs-Williams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scruggs-Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scruggs-Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Shakasha Scruggs-Williams, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.