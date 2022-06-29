Dr. Shakeeb Yunus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yunus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakeeb Yunus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shakeeb Yunus, MD
Dr. Shakeeb Yunus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They completed their fellowship with St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
Dr. Yunus works at
Dr. Yunus' Office Locations
Northeast Oncology Associates85 Herrick St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-6850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Yunus for a consultation on treatment options for my bladder cancer. He was extremely well prepared, knew the details of my case, listened carefully to my questions and concerns, and gave me a patient, professional, and complete assessment that helped me decide on a course of treatment. He gave exactly the kind of rational, informed, and caring opinion I needed to make an informed choice, and I would recommend him for anyone seeking oncological care.
About Dr. Shakeeb Yunus, MD
- Hematology
- English, Panjabi
- 1801883673
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
- Wayne State U/Detroit Med Ctr
- Srvs Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yunus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yunus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yunus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yunus works at
Dr. Yunus has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yunus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yunus speaks Panjabi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yunus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yunus.
