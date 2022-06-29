Overview of Dr. Shakeeb Yunus, MD

Dr. Shakeeb Yunus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They completed their fellowship with St Elizabeth's Med Ctr



Dr. Yunus works at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.