Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairview Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital

Dr. Ahmed works at Center for Gastrointestinal Health Sc in Fairview Heights, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Gastrointestinal Health Sc
    5023 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 239-0678
    Elite Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
    10012 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 462-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Barrett's Esophagus
Constipation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vomiting Disorders
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophagitis
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Duodenitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Peptic Ulcer
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Liver Biopsy
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pyloric Stenosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699792143
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Internship
    • Flushing Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

