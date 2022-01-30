Overview

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairview Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital



Dr. Ahmed works at Center for Gastrointestinal Health Sc in Fairview Heights, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.