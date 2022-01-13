Dr. Shakeel Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakeel Raza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shakeel Raza, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
Dr. Raza works at
Locations
1
Texas Behavioral Health Pllc12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy Bldg 4, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 429-5325
2
Northwest Clinic Pharmacy3737 Dacoma St, Houston, TX 77092 Directions (713) 970-8407
3
Behavioral Hospital of Bellaire5314 Dashwood Dr, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 600-9541
4
West Oaks Hospital6500 Hornwood Dr, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 957-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- APS Healthcare
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Met him maybe 2 years ago at west oaks hospital. He started me out on medications and his assistant Sunni modified them. this was the only positive opportunity with a psychiatrist and team. Yes we did about symptoms and signs however afterward his assistant really took a genuine interest in me and with that approach I was able to realize more about myself and what I could do to help myself better. I look forward to working again with his team at the Excel Katy program. I start Monday. I’m hoping I can get a real diagnosis. Not a make shift one. No more wastebasket diagnosis. I’m not going to let them speculate or just observe my behavior at time of questioning . I’m going to try to be as honest as I can. I know this team can help me.
About Dr. Shakeel Raza, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1811169501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
