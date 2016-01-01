Overview of Dr. Shakeel Uddin, MD

Dr. Shakeel Uddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College|University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Uddin works at Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.