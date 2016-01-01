Dr. Shakeel Uddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakeel Uddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shakeel Uddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College|University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston2627 Chestnut Ridge Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3659Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston800 Peakwood Dr Ste 6C, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 417-4650Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- NHLBI-Natl Inst Hlth|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University Of Texas Medical School
- Tulane University Medical School
- Tulane U Sch Med Tulane U Hosp|Tulane University Medical School
- Sind Medical College|University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
Dr. Uddin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uddin speaks Urdu.
