Overview of Dr. Shaker Dakhil, MD

Dr. Shaker Dakhil, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Labanese School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, South Central Kansas Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Dakhil works at Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.