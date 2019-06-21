Dr. Shaker Dakhil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakhil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaker Dakhil, MD
Dr. Shaker Dakhil, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Labanese School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, South Central Kansas Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.
Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 494-6017Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- South Central Kansas Medical Center
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shaker Dakhil is an excellent Doctor. Explains things in a way I can understand and truly cares for his patients. I would definitely recommend him!!
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic and French
- University Of Michigan School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Labanese School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
